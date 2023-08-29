FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although Veo has until Sept. 4 to collect its scooters and leave Fort Wayne, the company decided to get it over with sooner.

A Veo representative told WANE 15 the company started removing scooters from Fort Wayne Friday and finished the job Monday.

The move comes after the City of Fort Wayne decided to terminate its partnership with Veo due to safety concerns and mixed reactions from the community.

Veo told WANE 15 the scooters being utilized in Fort Wayne will be allocated to other cities where Veo operates.

Veo scooters first appeared in Fort Wayne in 2019 with the goal of providing more transportation options, supporting tourism and local businesses, and connecting neighborhoods.