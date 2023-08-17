FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City of Fort Wayne has officially denied the appeal by Veo to keep scooters in downtown Fort Wayne.

The denial comes after Veo filed an appeal to the city to terminate its operating permits on August 8, 2023. The letter written by Veo stated several grounds for appeal, specifically stating that the city failed to offer Veo the opportunity to implement changes to comply with the city’s request. Veo also said in the letter that the company acted in good faith to implement additional rules to restrict improper use of the equipment.

The Right-of-Way Department reviewed and considered Veo’s appeal but ultimately denied it. With the denial, Veo will no longer be able to operate in Fort Wayne starting Sept. 4.