FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two vehicles collided at a downtown intersection early Monday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Broadway and Washington Boulevard around 3 a.m.

It’s not clear what caused the two vehicles to crash, but one of them ended up hitting a building, and the other one stopped on a sidewalk.

The building did not take any major damage from the collision.

Medics responded to the scene, but emergency dispatchers said nobody sustained any serious injuries.