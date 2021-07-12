Vehicle veers into St. Joseph River in Leo; alcohol suspected

LEO, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was hospitalized after she reportedly drove her vehicle into the St. Joseph River in Leo Sunday night.

It was around 9 p.m. when police and medics were called to the river in the area of Grabill and Schwartz roads on the northeast side of Leo. There, crews found a vehicle 10 feet offshore, floating in the water, with the driver sitting on top of it.

The driver was pulled to shore and eventually taken to a local hospital to be checked out. She has not been named, and her condition was unknown.

Divers searched the car and found no one else inside.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, there were reports of reckless driving and a hit-and-run in the Leo area, involving a vehicle that matched the description of the car that went into the river. The department is investigating a possible link.

The sheriff’s department said alcohol possibly contributed to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.