Vehicle upended in Stellhorn Road crash

A photo shows a crash on Stellhorn Road on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Megan Eichel via Facebook)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle ended up on its top after a crash on Fort Wayne’s northeast side midday Monday.

Police and medics were called around 12:30 p.m. to Stellhorn Road at the entrance to Northwood Plaza, near Maplecrest Road.

Photos shared with WANE 15 through our Report It feature show at least two vehicles crashed, with a maroon vehicle on its top in the intersection. A Fort Wayne Police squad car and an ambulance were on scene.

Police told WANE 15 that only “very minor” injuries were reported. A driver was taken to a hospital at their request, police said.

No information about the crash was available.