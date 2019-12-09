Multiple people hurt in Whitley County rollover crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Whitley County officials are investigating a crash that left multiple people hurt early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency personnel responded to U.S. 33 near the Whitley-Noble County line.

When they got there, they found a car sitting on its top in a field off the southwest side of the road. The car appeared to have rolled before coming to a stop.

A car sits upside down off of U.S. 33 after crashing on Monday, December 9, 2019. At least two people were taken to hospitals for injuries.

Whitley County emergency dispatchers said three people were inside the vehicle, and at least two of them were transported to hospitals for emergency treatment.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 they were still waiting to learn the victims’ conditions from the hospital as of 4:30 a.m.

Deputies at the scene would not provide any information about what might have caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved, but no other vehicles were at the scene.

U.S. 33 was shut down for a short amount of time after the crash. Both lanes have since reopened and first responders cleared the scene around 4:15 a.m.