Vehicle pursuit and drug bust leads to felony arrests in Findlay, Ohio

FINDLAY, Ohio. (WANE) – A man was arrested for refusing to pull over after a “too close violation,” which led to a vehicle pursuit on Monday.

According to Ohio State Police, Lonnie Barnes was driving on IR 75, when he refused to pull over. The pursuit finally ended after Barnes struck two sign posts, disabling his car.

Police say Barnes, along with his passenger Lamonte Lester, were taken into custody at the scene. When investigating the crash, police found a “large amount” a marijuana in the car.

Barnes and Lester both face felony drug possession and felony fleeing charges.