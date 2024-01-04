FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic was at a standstill around Interstate 69 in northwest Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The vehicle went up in flames on the highway near mile-marker 307, between Leesburg and Bass roads, according to INDOT Trafficwise. It happened sometime before 3:30 p.m.

INDOT estimated the two rightmost lanes of I-69 southbound would be blocked for an hour. Traffic was also backed up on Hillegas between Goshen and Bass roads; a WANE 15 crew in the area saw traffic begin to flow again after 4 p.m.