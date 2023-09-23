HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A bicyclist died early Saturday morning after being hit by a pickup truck according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

The bicyclist, who has not yet been identified, was riding in the travel lane of State Road 9 north of State Road 124 when the rider was hit by a pickup truck. The impact knocked the bike to the side of the road and the rider flew up onto the hood and windshield. The rider was carried about 175 feet by the pickup. The rider then fell off and traveled about another 35 feet.

The driver of the pickup left the scene and then returned about 20 minutes later, called 911 and attempted life saving measures. When medics arrived on the scene the bicyclist was pronounced dead.

The pickup driver, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in a fatal crash to test for drugs and alcohol.

The driver was then taken to the Huntington County Jail on multiple charges related to the crash. Those charges were not specified in the release.

The investigation is ongoing.