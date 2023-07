HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A semi carrying tires caught fire early Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of the northbound lanes of I-69 in Huntington County according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Photo shows what’s left of a semi carrying tires that caught fire on I-69 in Huntington County on Wednesday, Jul6 26, 2023.

The northbound lanes of the interstate could be closed for several hours. The semi fire is located about 10 miles north of Marion.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.