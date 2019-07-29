Vandals use BB gun to damage tombstones at memorial honoring fallen soldiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Conversation Officers want to know who vandalized a memorial honoring fallen soldiers.

The vandals used a BB gun to damage 9 of 12 tombstones at the 1812 Soldiers Memorial at Mississinewa Reservoir in Grant County. They also damaged a memorial marker and a flag pole at the memorial.

DNR officials said a worker who cares for the memorial reported the damage on July 20. Officers responded and observed the damage which appears to be consistent with a BB gun. The damage done to them might be permanent.

“Even though the damage done to them was minor keep in mind that these are historical markers,” said Indiana Conservation Officer Mark Baker. “In order to repair or replace them the cost could be significant, as well as the fact that if you are replacing something historical, you are really losing a lot of value even if it’s just sentimental value.”

The 1812 Soldiers Memorial honors those who gave their lives at the Mississinewa Battlegrounds during the War of 1812.

Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information regarding this case may report it anonymously through Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.