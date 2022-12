CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information on a vandalism that happened at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according their Facebook page.

The incident happened on Sunday evening.

Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside walls, windows and doors.

If you have any information, call 260-693-2609.