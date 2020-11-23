Van Wert wins first football state championship

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – The Van Wert High School football team won its first football state championship Sunday. The team had waited 109 years for this glorious moment.

“It’s been 109 years coming and this is for everybody’s that’s ever played,” said coach Keith Recker of the century long wait for the state title. “We’re pretty proud.”

The Cougars beat Lake Catholic High School out of Mentor, Ohio, 31-28.

“It’s going to take some time to get used to hearing that,” said quarterback Owen Treece about being a state champion. “Holy cow! This is amazing. It’s the best way to finish my career, right on top.”

With 16 seconds left in the game, kicker Damon McCracken nailed a 25 yard field goal, sealing the deal on the Division IV state title game.

“It felt like a movie,” he said. “It didn’t feel real at all. This team really deserved it. We worked hard all year even when we didn’t know if we’d have a season.”

A championship parade was held for the team in Van Wert after the victory.