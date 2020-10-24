Van Wert police investigating Saturday morning shooting

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WANE) – Van Wert County police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. about someone being shot at a party at 19470 State Road in Washington Township.

After collecting evidence and interviewing several people, police learned there were altercations involving multiple people that led up to the shooting where several rounds were fired.

According to police, the victim of the shooting was transferred to a hospital, treated and released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s office at 419-238-3866, use the “Submit a CrimeTip” link on the Sheriff’s Office Website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com, or call Van Wert Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867).