VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) The Van Wert Police Department is asking for the public’s help in determining the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman found in an apartment late Monday evening.

According to a press release issued by police, just before 10 p.m., officers were called to perform a welfare check at a residence located at Van Wert West Apartments.

When officers went inside they found a woman who was deceased. The woman’s was then notified and her identity has not been released.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Wert City Police Department at 419-238-2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419-238-7867.