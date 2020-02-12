Van Wert gas station robbed; Police looking for suspect

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – The Van Wert Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a gas station Tuesday night.

Police responded to the Lassus Handy Dandy BP gas station at 885 N. Washington St. around 7:30 p.m.

They said the suspect is a white male with brown hair. He’s approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Witnesses said he appeared to be 20 to 30 years old.

The suspect was wearing blue sweatpants with light blue stripes down the sides, a red Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, and a white ballcap with a black bill.

Police said he took off to the north from the gas station in a white SUV or crossover type vehicle with Ohio license plates.

Police are still investigating to determine if the suspect was armed and what he might have been armed with. Police also did not say what was stolen during the robbery.

No injuries were reported during the incident, according to Van Wert emergency dispatchers.

Anyone with information about this situation or the suspect is asked to call the Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462 or Crimstoppers at 419-238-STOP.