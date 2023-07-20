OHIO CITY, Ohio (WANE) — A Van Wert County woman suffered critical injuries Thursday evening after a downed tree crashed into her home and trapped her, according to county authorities.

Rick McCoy, director of the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency, said authorities have freed her, and the woman suffered critical injuries.

Another person also suffered injuries in the incident, McCoy said.

The woman’s granddaughter, who is also a local EMT, said her grandparents were sitting on their back porch when the tree fell down, leaving the grandmother trapped.

McCoy also reported downed power lines in Ohio City.