Van unrecognizable after fire in apartment complex parking lot

Fort Wayne, IN (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department opened an investigation Friday after two vehicles were found on fire in a downtown parking lot.

Someone called 911 just before 4:30 a.m. to report the fire outside their apartment at 420 East Brackenridge Street. Fire crews found a van completely charred and a small hatchback with minor damage.

Investigators told overnight reporter Breann Boswell that none of the apartment residents claimed to own the vehicles. Police were also unable to locate a “vehicle identification number” on either one.

At this time, they’re not ruling out the possibility of one or both being stolen. It’s also unclear if the fire was intentionally set or happened accidentally.