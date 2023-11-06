ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two men in a 15-passenger van died after a crash with a truck Friday in northeast Allen County.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said in an update Monday the driver and a passenger in the van both died from their injuries.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, the vehicles crashed at the intersection of Springfield Center and Spencerville roads. Officers determined the pickup truck had a stop sign and the van did not. The initial release said the truck drove through the intersection and hit the van, causing it to turn over.

The two men were initially listed in serious condition and were downgraded to critical. The driver of the truck was listed in fair condition.