FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WANE) The Fort Wayne Fire Department put out a fire at a vacant home just north of downtown Thursday morning.

Crews were sent to 1301 Orchard Street at 6:30 a.m. after receiving word of a fire at that location which is at the intersection with 2nd Street.

When they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the second floor and roof of the home. Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the second floor. A search was conducted to make sure no one was inside.

At this time the cause of the fire is not known.