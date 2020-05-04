UV sanitation lights to supplement Parkview cleaning procedures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health is turning to UV light to help enhance their cleaning measures, as more hospital services resume.

Parkview Health has an award-winning Environmental Services (EVS) Team that serves to make sure their facilities are properly sterilized. In order to supplement their cleaning procedures, Parkview ordered UV sanitation lights. The sanitation process will involve an initial use of the UV light, followed by a spray of hospital disinfectant around the room. An EVS Technician will then a hand clean the room before one last blast of UV light.

“It’s absolutely no secret that the UV light has been a great enhancement for the Environmental Services Department,” says Dan Malloy, Director of Corporate EVS for Parkview Health, “UV light helps to destroy pathogens, bacteria, and viruses in the room that may be left after the EVS technicians have completed the cleaning of the room.”

The unit is mobile and will be able to disinfect throughout the hospital with UV light. Parkview has two UV sanitizing lights. One will be going to Parkview Randailia and the other to Parkview Regional Medical Center.