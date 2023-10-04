BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — A salty snack seller will be leaving northeast Indiana after Utz announced the sale of its Bluffton facility last week.

Utz, the company also behind Zapp’s potato chips and On The Border tortilla chips, sold the facility to Super-Pufft Snacks USA, Inc., which is described by Utz as an “existing co-manufacturing partner,” according to a press release.

Utz Original Potato Chips (Photo: Utz Quality Foods)

Part of the sale also included an agreement where Super-Pufft will make certain products for Utz at the Bluffton facility until Utz shifts production to company-owned facilities.

The company also plans to close its Carlisle Street Plant in Hanover, Pennsylvania, where Utz originated and is currently headquartered.

The Carlisle Street Plant will shut down by the first quarter of 2024, but Utz also plans to replace the facility with a new, 650,000-square-foot leased distribution center in Hanover that should be open by the first quarter of 2025.

According to Utz, no jobs are expected to be lost due to the Carlisle Street Plant closure.