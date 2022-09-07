FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Postal Service announced plans to host a job fair to fill immediate openings in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Georgetown branch of the Allen County Public Library.

USPS personnel will be at the job fair to provide detailed information about the positions, answer questions and provide laptops for on-the spot applications.

Positions are available with a starting pay up to $19.62 an hour.