FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced a new package sorting machine capable of processing more mail and freeing up space for other services is now up and running in Fort Wayne.

The new Single Induction Package Sorter (SIPS) machine can process 2,100 packages — ranging from .1 ounces to 20 pounds — every hour.

The SIPS machine will also free up space to sort letters and flat mail.

This machine is one of 137 SIPS machines the USPS plans to implement across the country to meet customers’ evolving mailing and shipping needs ahead of the 2022 holiday season and fulfill the USPS’s Delivery for America initiative, which hopes to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence for the USPS.

Since January 2021, the USPS has added a total of 270 new package sorting machines to its network, which has increased its package processing capacity to 60 million packages per day this holiday season.