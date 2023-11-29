FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) discussed making changes to its processing center in Fort Wayne during a public meeting.

The USPS is considering moving some of the mail processing operations from its Fort Wayne plant to its Indianapolis Regional Processing and Delivery Center.

The move would convert the Fort Wayne facility into a “Local Processing Center” that would serve as a “critical node” in connecting mail across Indiana, according to the USPS.

The USPS is currently conducting a review of the potential changes, and the USPS shared the initial findings of the review during the public meeting at the Allen County Public Library’s downtown Fort Wayne branch.

According to the initial report, transitioning the Fort Wayne facility to a “Local Processing Center” could save the USPS up to $3.5 million annually.

There also would not be any “career employee” layoffs during the transition, but roughly 13 “craft” positions would be cut, according to the USPS.

Tim Bracht, vice president of the the American Postal Workers Union Local 286 branch, felt the meeting did not provide the union with any details about what the USPS wants to do with the Fort Wayne facility.

“This was nothing,” Bracht said. “Everything was left for interpretation. There [were] no specifics, whether it be how many [are] being laid off, what crafts, how much mail they’re taking, none of that was actually discussed.”

Despite the possible changes, the USPS does not anticipate local customers experiencing any delays or differences regarding mail delivery, according to the initial report.

However, Bracht told WANE 15 sending more mail processing operations to Indianapolis could cause problems for customers.

“Fort Wayne has historically been high in the nation [as] one of the best processing plants and Indianapolis has been the worst,” Bracht said.

The USPS used Wednesday’s meeting to gather public input that will be considered before making a final decision on what to do with the Fort Wayne facility, and people who missed the public meeting can also offer input through an online survey that is available until Dec. 14.

The review is part of the USPS’s Delivering for America plan, a 10-year strategic plan that plans to invest $40 billion to modernize the mail company’s “aging postal processing and delivery network.”