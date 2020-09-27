USF inaugurates new president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis inaugurated a new president Saturday.

Father Eric Zimmer took the school’s head position.

Zimmer replaces Sister M. Elise Kriss, who was president for 27 years.

“We will reach out to those that need help completing college,” he said near the end of his inaugural speech. “We will reach out to those that are less represented in college. We will reach out to those who need affirmation in the faith. And in that success, we will be a great university.”

Zimmer has previously held higher education positions at the University of Notre Dame, Georgetown University and Creighton University. He most recently served as business professor at Notre Dame and pastor of Saint Patrick’s Church in Walkerton, Indiana.