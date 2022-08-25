FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis announced a golf outing hosted by the university in early August raised $75,000 for student-athlete scholarships.

The Busse/Fabini Cougar Classic golf outing took place Aug. 5 at Bridgewater Golf Club in Auburn, Indiana and received strong support from alumni, supporters and friends.

The New York Life team won the tournament, which featured a full field of 36 teams.

“Coming out of the 11th annual Busse/Fabini Cougar Classic, I continue to be amazed at the response we receive year in and year out from our alumni, friends and supporters,” said USF Athletic Director Mike McCaffrey. “Many student-athletes will benefit from the generosity displayed.”

The event also included a party Aug. 4, which featured silent and live auctions.