USF celebrates MLK Day with community service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While many businesses and schools enjoy a lazy day off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one Fort Wayne university using the day to give back.

The University of Saint Francis is kicking off a week of events celebrating Dr. King with its annual “A Day On, Not a Day Off” MLK Day of Service Monday.

Students, faculty, and staff are participating in service projects on campus and around the Fort Wayne area.

The university said, “it’s an excellent opportunity to pay tribute to Dr. King’s life by emulating his dedication to service and compassion for others.”

Some of the organizations that will benefit include, the Fort Wayne Rescue Treasure House, Project 216, American Red Cross, Vincent Village, Friends of the Third World, St. Vincent De Paul Store, Blue Jacket, Destiny Rescue, Fort Wayne MLK Club and A Mother’s Hope.

Other projects on campus include Linus Blanket Making, Bread for the World Letter Writing, and Kindness Rocks Project in the North Campus gym.

USF will host a variety of events and activities throughout the week in honor of Dr. King.

Critical Conversations: Love is Stronger Than Hate Monday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m., in North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St. Chris Singleton, a former professional baseball player drafted by the Chicago Cubs, will share an inspirational message. His mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was murdered along with eight other victims at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., on June 17, 2015 by a white supremacist. Chris inspired his city and the nation by offering forgiveness to the murderer and stating, “Love is stronger than hate.”

Movie Night: Selma Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., Jefferson Pointe AMC, 4250 W. Jefferson Blvd. Join USF for a viewing of the critically acclaimed film “Selma,” which chronicles Dr. King’s campaign to secure equal voting rights and iconic march from Selma to Montgomery, culminating in President Johnson’s signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Pizza & Politics: Evaluating Dr. King’s Dream Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6 p.m., Cougar Den, USF campus, 2701 Spring St. Dr. Cliff Buttram and Dr. Thomas Schneider will sit with members of the Fort Wayne MLK Club and discuss questions including: Has Dr. King’s dream materialized or was it simply a brief vision? How has American benefited from arguably its most impactful 10 years? Does America take this decade on internal strife for granted?

Faces of My People: Margaret Burroughs Art Exhibit Tour Thursday, Jan. 23, 5 p.m., Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St. American artist Margaret Burroughs was an advocate for African-American representation in public history, literature and art when its presence was limited or non-existent. She was an educator, poet, community organizer and visual artist. Her work in visual arts took the form of painting, some sculpture and a large body of relief prints. This exhibit celebrates her contributions to Chicago’s cultural life.

MLK Trivia Night Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Cougar Den, USF campus Test your knowledge of Dr. King’s life and the civil rights movement.

Community Dinner, Mass and Creative Writing Contest Sunday, Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m., Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center, Room 301, and St. Francis Chapel, USF campus Join us for a community dinner and the announcement of our creative writing contest winners. Mass will follow in the Chapel.



For more information on MLK Day of Service or MLK week events, visit the USF site at sf.edu/mlkday/ or contact Dr. Paul Porter, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, at 260-399-7700, ext. 6304, or email pporter@sf.edu.