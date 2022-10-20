FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two USA Hockey Classics made their way to Fort Wayne Thursday as the Special Hockey Classic, Blind Hockey Classic, as well as the International Blind Hockey Series prepared for their respective events.

Both Team USA and Team Canada held practice sessions Thursday in preparation for a three-game exhibition series, which begins Friday.

Both of the Classics will begin Friday as well, with all events concluding Sunday.

All Blind and Special Hockey Classics games will be held at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse in Fort Wayne, and all games are free to the public.

Games 1 and 3 of the International Blind Hockey exhibition series will also be held at the icehouse, but Game 2 will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum before the Fort Wayne Komets’ season opener.

Admission for that game is free, but parking at the Coliseum will cost $8.

Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities partnered with Visit Fort Wayne to bring these events to the Summit City.

Blind hockey has been played in Canada since the 1970s, but it did not make its way to the US until 2014.

Instead of traditional pucks, a bigger, slower puck that makes noise is used. The design allows all players to locate the puck, regardless of their level of visual impairment.