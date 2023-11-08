VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – A Van Wert man wanted for murder was found Wednesday at a Florida bus station after nearly a week of searching.

On Nov. 2, the Van Wert County Grand Jury returned indictments of murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, strangulation, and felonious assault for 48-year-old Larry P. Andrus Jr.

Andrus was named a suspect in the homicide of 59-year-old Roy D. Watts, who was found dead in his home.

Andrus had not yet been captured and police were asking for the public’s help to figure out where he was. The Van Wert Police Department then contacted the U.S. Marshal Service, and the department’s Northern Ohio Violent Task Force apprehended him in Dale County, Florida.

Andrus was taken into custody and will be taken to the Van Wert County Jail. No further details were released.