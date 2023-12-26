HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – More than a month after a man accused of killing his grandmother disappeared from Markle, US Marshals found him in Georgia.

Anthony Castleman, 37, is now in custody, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

Castleman is charged with murder in the homicide of his grandmother, 72-year-old Bernice D. Eubank, who was found dead Nov. 12 near a shed at her Markle home– the same home where Castleman lived.

In an effort to find the fugitive, Castleman’s information was plastered on billboards around the state, some even including an incentive of $1000 that would be rewarded to someone whose tip led to Castleman’s arrest.

No details have been released on how Castleman was found, but the sheriff’s department said a press release would be coming.