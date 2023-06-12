FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hall Drive-Ins Inc., the operator of 10 Allen County restaurants, is being sued by the U.S. Department of Labor over claims the company owes nearly $300,000 to 30 employees.

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division claim Hall Drive-Ins failed to pay $290,000 in back wages and damages to 30 employees, which violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage and recordkeeping provisions.

According to the lawsuit, Don Hall’s Factory Restaurant required unpaid pre-shift work, took servers’ tips by creating an illegal tip pool and deducted the cost of some servers’ uniforms from their pay, which dropped their hourly wage below the minimum wage.

The lawsuit, filed May 25, listed Don Hall’s Factory Restaurant as the only Hall Drive-Ins location where these incidents reportedly occurred.

Wage and Hour Division District Director Aaron Loomis said Luke Hall, general manager of Don Hall’s Factory Restaurant, agreed to change his business’ practices, but he reportedly refused to pay the back wages owed to his employees.

“His refusal led the U.S. Department of Labor to ask a federal court to force him to pay The Factory’s employees what they have earned,” Loomis said. “Violations like these are all-too-common in the food service industry, even by a well-established operator of 10 Fort Wayne-area restaurants.”

In addition to Don Hall’s Factory Restaurant, Hall Drive-Ins owns other established restaurants in Allen County, such as The Deck, The Gas House, and Takaoka of Japan.