FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 near Sweetwater Sound has a westbound lane closed down Friday afternoon, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD).

The FWPD sent out a Public Safety Alert at 5:14 p.m. urging residents to avoid the area of U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road due to a crash.

A jackknifed semitruck could be seen stretched across the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 and a grassy median, and a white vehicle with heavy rear-end damage could also be spotted at the scene.

The alert initially said all westbound lanes of U.S. 30 in the area were closed, but dispatchers confirmed at 6:00 p.m. that the right lane would soon be reopened to traffic

The alert did not say if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reported on its Trafficwise website that the closure is between Flaugh and Kroemer roads, and the left lane is not expected to reopen until approximately 9:00 p.m.