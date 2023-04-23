FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being sent to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday, Henry Najdeski, the pedestrian who was struck by an officer downtown, has died, according to a statement from Barrett Legal Briefs.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Joshua Hartup was attempting to make a left turn from Calhoun Street onto Main Street when Hartup struck Najdeski, who was in the cross walk on Main Street, according to police.

Hartup was on duty at the time. Officers at the scene were unsure who had the right of way.

A statement from Barrett Legal Briefs reads, “Our Barrett family is simply devastated by the passing of our beloved Partner, Henry Najdeski. Henry was with our firm for more than twenty-five years and was recognized as one of the best real estate attorneys in northeast Indiana. He will be greatly missed by his Partners, co-workers, and clients. First and foremost, Henry was a devoted husband and father and we all stand with the Najdeski family as they grieve and attempt to deal with this shocking and devastating loss.”