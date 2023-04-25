Buza (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Johnathon Buza, 40, of Evansville in connection with the death of a man found in Warrick County on Saturday.

Buza is being held at the Warrick County Jail on charges of murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

On Monday, Indiana Conservation officers identified the victim as Manuel Edwuardo Heaton, 27, of Evansville. It was also announced that Heaton’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story.