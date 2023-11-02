FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools launched their first pre-K programs to all students living in district limits two weeks ago. WANE 15 caught up with leaders of the program to see how the progress has been.

“The demand is there,” said Kimberly Brooks, FWCS director of Title I. “We are really excited that we have this for the parents.”

Harris Elementary School has five spots left in their pre-K program and St. Joseph Central Elementary currently has two spots left. Each program has room for a total of 20 kids per classroom for a full day program.

“There is still room for any families with four-year-old’s as of August 1st of 2023,” said Brooks.

The pre-K programs are also free to families, due to the district receiving a slight increase in the federal Title I grant.

“The feedback as been awesome, definitely no complaints,” said Brooks. “Parents are happy to get their kids in we had a pretty quick sign-up immediately people were getting on and registering.”

Brooks mentioned that the district is already planning for next years’ pre-K programs and to be on the lookout for information in March.