FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) announced that 83 military veterans will participate in the next Honor Flight on May 24.

The 83 veterans booked for the Honor Flight fought across numerous wars and conflicts, according to HFNEI:

10 Korean War veterans

31 Cold War veterans

39 Vietnam War veterans

2 Lebanon/Grenada veterans

1 Desert Shield/Desert Storm veteran

HFNEI also said the May 24 flight will be dedicated to Sandie Meyer, a board member who “worked tirelessly for many years to make sure that every veteran who went on an Honor Flight was treated with honor and respect.”

As a result, a wreath will be laid in honor of Meyer at Arlington National Cemetery.

WANE 15 also learned on Tuesday that the May 24 flight will be the first Honor Flight since October 2019 where a “Welcome Home” celebration can be held at Fort Wayne International Airport.

As of May 11, 2023, over 3,200 military veterans have traveled from Fort Wayne to Washington D.C. through Honor Flight.