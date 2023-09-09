FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an overnight theft of up to 4 vehicles, possibly taken from a General Motors storage lot near downtown Fort Wayne. Shortly before 12:45 a.m., WANE 15 received a report that 4 pickup trucks were stolen from a GM storage lot on Taylor Street.

The individual who made that report says two of the stolen vehicles were dumped in their neighborhood; that viewer sent in footage of Parker’s Towing removing a pickup truck from the street in their neighborhood.

Map showing the location of FWPD’s confirmed investigation, the fenced lot storing pickup trucks, and the location at which FWPD recovered three stolen vehicles.

At about 1:00 a.m. when asked about the reports of stolen trucks, police confirmed they were actively conducting an investigation near the intersection of Taylor Street and Paul Street. Just North of that intersection, there is a large fenced-in lot storing pickup trucks. So far, police have reported 3 stolen vehicle recoveries 1.2 miles from where they were investigating, adjacent to the fenced in lot mentioned previously.

The vehicle recoveries were reported between 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. All three recoveries were reported in the 1300 block of Fay Drive near downtown Fort Wayne. WANE 15 is currently awaiting more information.

This is a developing story.