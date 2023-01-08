FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Charges have been filed against Fort Wayne Philharmonic Managment by the American Federation of Musicians Local 58 for unfair labor practice.

A release from The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association (American Federation of Musicians Local 58) stated that charges were pressed on behalf of the Musicians on strike. The charge alleges that the Philharmonic coerced employees unlawfully by “interrogating them about their intention to engage in a strike” as well as failure to “bargain in good faith” in December 2022.

The release states that Philharmonic management sent out an email on Jan. 5 to teachers, who are a part of the Philharmonic’s Club O teaching program, asking them to reply with their “intent to return to work” despite the ongoing Musicians’ strike. The Players Association noted that these teachers are covered under the terms of the contract between the Philharmonic and Musicians. Even though teachers were promised they would not be penalized for honoring the strike, the National Labor Relations Board views that questioning as unlawful. The questioning “tends to chill employees’ exercise of rights” under federal law, per the release.

The Players Association began striking on Dec. 8 after performing under an expired contract for three months. Per the release, Fort Wayne Philharmonic leadership had wrapped up a $10 million fundraising campaign in 2022, and it “currently sits atop an endowment approaching $30 million.” The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is now on the ‘International Unfair List’ by the American Federation of Musicians as a result of their “bargaining behavior.”

A negotiation meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.