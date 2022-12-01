FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) is exploring options to move its operations out of downtown Fort Wayne.

USF President Eric Albert Zimmer said that the move is part of an initiative to make the campus more centralized.

“Asking our students to commute to a downtown location was challenging for them,” Zimmer said. “We wanted to remove that challenge.”

The centralization will continue with the construction of a new student center and potentially more space for students to live.

“The student center will be the key,” Zimmer said. “We are also looking at updating our residence halls and building new residence halls.”

He also said the university has been in talks with the city about selling the location, including discussions with Mayor Tom Henry.

“We are talking with different people about what it might look like to walk away from our campus,” Zimmer said. “But that is very preliminary.”

Ultimately, Zimmer says that the university wants to continue to invest in Fort Wayne, and they want to find something to fill the space that will benefit downtown.

He did hint that the University may hold onto the property if they can’t find something that better fills the space, but the academic programs will be shifting to the main campus.