FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 800 years ago, St. Francis of Assisi staged the very first living nativity with actors and animals. Now, the University of Saint Francis is highlighting that anniversary this season.

According to a press release, the university will be displaying work from more than 30 regional artists in the Nativity Exhibition at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center from Nov. 4 – Dec. 20. All pieces of work will “focus on interpretations of the Nativity as a spiritual and artistic theme” as a celebration of the 800-year anniversary.

A reception was held Saturday to open the exhibit. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturdays will be 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sundays will be 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.. The exhibition will be closed Nov. 22 – 26.