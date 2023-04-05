FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the University of Saint Francis (USF) announced its president, Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer, will step down from his role effective May 8.

Zimmer will still be present at several USF functions until his departure, and he plans to pursue other opportunities within the Church and academia once he leaves.

Following Zimmer’s departure, USF said Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lance Richey will assume Zimmer’s day-to-day responsibilities.

“I have enjoyed my time at the University of Saint Francis,” Zimmer said. “I look forward to assisting in the transition, and I am confident that I will be leaving the university in the hands of tremendously talented and capable colleagues.”

Zimmer has been president of USF since 2020 and has overseen investments to the university’s athletic facilities, the Health Sciences program and the Crown Point site.

“We are very grateful for Father Zimmer’s efforts on behalf of our students over the past three years,” said Richard A. Poinsette, USF Board of Trustees chair.