SAN DIEGO (WANE) — A University of Saint Francis alumnus and his wife recently celebrated their anniversary by giving to those in need in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires.

Jason Coriano and his wife, Lesley, had planned to celebrate their two-year anniversary by traveling to Lahaina, a town located on the island of Maui.

However, after learning of the devastation caused by the wildfires, the Corianos decided to collect donations and supplies for Maui victims instead.

“We thought, ‘let’s not be a leech to the island and sit around at the beach,'” Jason said. “‘Let’s do something for the people and the island that is so special to us.'”

After the first six days of their mission, the Corianos were able to raise nearly $7,000 in donations and supplies, including clothing, toiletries and other everyday items.

Lesley, who works as a flight attendant with Alaska Airlines and works on flights to Maui, arranged for supplies to be flown in.

“It was great to be able to do something that went directly into the hands of people who need it,” Jason said.

The Corianos also have personal ties to Lahaina since the couple was married there, and Lesley lived in Hawaii for 12 years before moving to San Diego.

For those interested in contributing to the Corianos’ efforts, people can reach out to Jason via email, jasoncoriano@gmail.com.*

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk