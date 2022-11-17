FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — United Way of Allen County named Robert Haworth as the organization’s new president and CEO Thursday afternoon.

Haworth will officially move into the positions Jan. 3, 2023.

The United Way Board of Directors selected Haworth following a national search that provided hundreds of applications from a wide range of candidates.

Haworth recently served as an executive in several Indiana school corporations.

“I am humbled by the Board of Directors’ decision and look forward to helping the United Way of Allen County begin its second century of impact,” Haworth said.

Haworth will succeed interim CEO and CFO Greg Johnson.

“Haworth is a proven leader with significant experience in increasing educational access and building unique collaborations to benefit families and communities,” said John Court, chairman of the board of directors.