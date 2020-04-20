United Way of Allen Co. to receive grant for non-profit relief aid

The following is a release from the United Way of Allen County:

FORT WAYNE (April 20, 2020) – United Way of Allen County is pleased to announce that it has been approved to receive a $2,250,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant, made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which United Way of Allen County is a member. These special funds will be used to boost the efforts of selected area human and social service nonprofits on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“United Way of Allen County has been a key convener and coordinator of our community’s response to meet human needs for decades. Even before this crisis, we knew that nearly 1 in 4 families in Allen County were not able to make ends meet – despite working. Without a robust local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even more dire. Thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment, Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of Covid-19,” said Sue Ehinger, Board Chair for United Way of Allen County.

The COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant calls for United Ways that receive funding to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet Covid-related essential and basic needs, which could include safe, emergency childcare, and to address other Covid-19 critical issues as they emerge. Specifically, United Way of Allen County plans to provide assistance to organizations working in emergency food distribution, housing and shelter support, and medical support services. United Way of Allen County is currently accepting funding requests from area human and social service nonprofits in good standing. Interested organizations should consult United Way of Allen County’s website for guidance on funding intent and application instructions at www.unitedwayallencounty.org.