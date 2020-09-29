‘United Front Initiative’ to address racial tension, bias at work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne businesses are coming together to address diversity and inclusion in the work place. The initiative is called United Front and Fort Wayne UNITED is leading the charge.

The goal is to bring the community together by addressing various topics related to cultural understanding and unity. At the top of the list: racial tension, equity, and education.

“We’re not going to change 400 years of history,” said Iric Headley of Fort Wayne UNITED. “We’re not going to change every single human being Because those initiatives are really about the heart and the mind and so what we want to target “

Educational sessions will address bias, stereotypes and microagressions. The move comes as conversations about racial tensions continue to rise following the recent protests over the death of George Floyd and others.

“What change looks like is us engaging with each other in conversation in a structured intentional way,” said Dr. Pascal Losambe who will conduct the sessions. “I know that when we are intentional about occupying a space when we listen each other. We have what is called an outward mindset.”

Several donations made this possible including a matching $250 thousand dollar grant to fund the United Front initiative.

