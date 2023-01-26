FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The list of companies who call Union Street Market home will soon be adding three more to the ledger.

Buyamba Sandwich Company, Kateen’s Floral Designs and Grabill Amish Pastries have each started setting up their own kiosks as they prepare for their grand openings.

None of the three businesses have announced official dates yet, but Buyamba Sandwich Company has a “coming soon” sign hanging up at its booth, and Kateen’s Floral Designs management told WANE 15 they hope to be open by Valentine’s Day.