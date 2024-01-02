FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Union Street Market is undergoing some changes to start 2024 with one merchant now gone and another opening a storefront next week.

Lunar Infusions, a craft kombucha company, operated at Union Street Market for the last time Dec. 31, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Sarah Trombley, owner of Lunar Infusions, said leaving Union Street Market will allow her to work on other ways to help the community and focus on operations at her brewery in South Whitley, Indiana, according to a press release.

However, the press release also noted Lunar Infusions will still have a presence at Union Street Market through Kekionga Craft Company, which will sell some of Lunar Infusions’ products.

The new business coming to Union Street Market, Pasta di Guy, first announced plans to add a location at Union Street Market in late September, and the company announced on its Facebook page that the storefront will be open sometime next week, with an official opening date coming “very soon.”

Pasta di Guy started out in Tampa, Florida, as a food truck in 2019, and the restaurant offers a “create your own” pasta bowl along with salads, desserts and sandwiches, according to Union Street Market.

According to the press release, Union Street Market leaders noted turnover at the market is expected to occur on an “ongoing basis,” and leaders plan to continue to “welcome new merchants, celebrate the successes of those who are growing, support those who face challenges and wish merchants well if they choose to move on.”