FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Still pondering on some day-of Mother’s Day plans? The Electric Works & Union Street Market has some ideas for you.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Union Street Market; shopping, live music from “OK Boomer” and special deals will be happening.

Some of the specials include …

a special Mother’s Day brunch menu + mimosa flight from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Kitchen & Co.

Mother’s Day baklava gift boxes from Gibli Middle Eastern Fare

Pineapple mimosas and Empress 75 cocktail specials from The Charlie Horse

& more food and beverage specials for those in attendance

For more details, check out their website.