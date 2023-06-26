FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Carroll High School unveiled a new stadium in 2021.

So far, all the school has done on the new turf is win, going 23-3 since getting the stadium, including an appearance in the IHSAA State Championship last season.

And much like the schools excitement to get better on the field, NACS is excited to continue improving the stadium by adding a new video board.

“We have a tremendous facility. We’re very proud of that and our community is proud of that,” said Carroll’s Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Dan Ginder. “We feel like this is an opportunity to add some technology to some great spaces.”

The 30-foot-long video board wouldn’t just call the football stadium home, but two more boards are set to be installed in the field house for basketball games.

“The board voted to support the recommendation to add the video boards at both the football stadium and the fieldhouse,” said NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker.

In the presentation put before the NACS school board, Ginder said the boards will not just help the experience, but also help students learn and bring in more money ($50,000 or more a year according to Ginder).

Ginder explained that students who learned how to use the boards would walk out with valuable experience and would be more equipped to work broadcasting and would be a big boost for Charger Sports Network, which allows students to step into sports broadcasting.

“Whether it’s in game production, play by play, replay graphics, all those kinds of things that increase the fan experience, but we also can increase our student engagement and those opportunities that those kids have,” Ginder said.

The estimated cost for the video boards and the associated speaker system needed is in the ballpark of $700,000, but NACS is happy to spend the money as it can’t be used for anything else.

“We’re blessed that our estimates came in much lower on the construction project years ago on the outdoor stadium,” Barker said. “We still have $1.7 million dollars remaining in those bonds that can only be used on site development projects.”

Barker noted that the bonding means the money could not be used for other purposes, like giving teachers raises.